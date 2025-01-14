Godchaux played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 67 tackles (43 solo) and one pass defense.

Godchaux has played in every single regular-season game since joining the Patriots in 2021 and led the defensive front in tackles in 2024. His 67 combined tackles were his most since 2019 when he played for the Dolphins (75). Godchaux signed a two-year, $18 million contract extension with the Patriots in July of 2024, and the veteran nose tackle out of LSU is expected to lead the defense in 2025 under incoming head coach Mike Vrabel.