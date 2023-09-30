Godchaux (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas.
Godchaux's questionable status comes following a limited practice session Friday. His backup, Christian Barmore (knee), has also drawn a questionable designation, so the Patriots have the potential to be a little thin in the trenches. More clarity on his status figures to come Sunday morning.
