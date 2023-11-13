Godchaux recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 10-6 loss against the Colts.

Godchaux recorded eight tackles for the second game in a row in Week 10, and he totaled at least five tackles for the fourth time in the last six weeks. Unfortunately for IDP managers though, he hasn't been able to sack the quarterback or force any turnovers in 2023. After New England's bye in Week 11, the Patriots will travel to face a run-heavy Giants team.