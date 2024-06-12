Coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that Godchaux is negotiating for a new contract, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Mayo said that Godchaux was present at practice Monday, but that he didn't participate. Godchaux has suited up for a full slate of 17 regular-season games in each of his three seasons with the Patriots, never playing less than 600 defensive snaps in that span. He's currently entering the final year of his deal with the team.