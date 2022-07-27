New England signed Godchaux to a two-year, $20.8 million contract extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old defensive tackle performed well as a starter for the Patriots last year, and they saw fit to extend his contract despite the fact that 2021 second-round pick Christian Barmore is waiting in the wings. Godchaux is more of a gap-filler and double team-eater than a tackling machine or a pass-rusher, so he likely won't be fantasy-relevant any time soon despite being a quality real-life player.
