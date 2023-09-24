Godchaux (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Godchaux logged one tackle before exiting with an ankle injury, which will leave him sidelined for the second half. Third-string nose tackle Daniel Ekuale (elbow) was also ruled out for the remainder of the game, meaning Christian Barmore will have to step into a primary role on the middle of New England's defense. Godchaux will look to work his way back before the Patriots' next game against Dallas on Sunday, Oct. 1.