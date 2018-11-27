Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Adds to sack total
Wise recorded one tackle, a sack, in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.
Wise played 39 percent of New England's defensive snaps and was able to sack Josh McCown, increasing his sack total to 4.5. The 24-year-old defensive end will look to keep it going against the Vikings on Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Tallies four tackles and sack Sunday•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Practices in full•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Spotted wearing splint Monday•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Records 1.5 sacks in win•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Pushing for starting role•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Ready for Super Bowl LII•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...