Wise (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Wise has been sidelined for the Patriots' last two games due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 10 against the Bears. He was able to practice all week -- albeit in a limited capacity -- and his status for Sunday's game will officially be announced when the Patriots release their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Wise is unable to play, Daniel Ekuale would continue to serve as New England's top rotational defensive end behind Keion White and Christian Barmore.