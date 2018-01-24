Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Dealing with concussion
Wise (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report estimate.
Wise took a hard hit to the head during Sunday's victory over the Jaguars and has since been diagnosed with his second concussion since August, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. Fortunately, he has extra time to recover with the Super Bowl still over a week away.
