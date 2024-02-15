Wise racked up 54 tackles (22 solo), 4.5 sacks, one passed defensed and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games with the Patriots in 2023.

Wise, who has spent all seven seasons of his NFL career with New England, is now heading into the final year of his contract with the team. He's found a recent rhythm in the team's defensive scheme, with back-to-back seasons with at least 50 tackles and 12.0 combined sacks from 2022-23. He stands to handle a starting role at defensive end again during the 2024 campaign.