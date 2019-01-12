Wise (ankle) is expected to be active for Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup with the Chargers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Wise is the only Patriots player on the injury report heading into Sunday's game, and it looks like he is good to go. Expect confirmation closer to kickoff, but he should take on his usual role as the starting right defensive end assuming he avoids any setbacks.

