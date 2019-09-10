Wise recorded one strip-sack across 20 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Wise played rotationally on the defensive line as his snap count accounts for just 29 percent of the defensive reps in the contest. He was still able to make his impact felt, as he knocked the ball loose from Ben Roethlisberger, though the Steelers were able to recover.

