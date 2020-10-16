Wise (personal) will play Sunday against the Broncos, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Wise missed the first two practices of the week for non-injury reasons, but he returned to practice Friday and is good to go. The 25-year-old defensive end has posted 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks through four games, and he could handle a decent workload Sunday if Adam Butler (shoulder) is ruled out.

