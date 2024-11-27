Wise (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wise has missed each of the Patriots' last two games after sustaining a foot injury in the team's Week 10 win over the Bears, but Wednesday's limited session suggests he could be nearing a return. The 30-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 13, when the Patriots host the Colts.