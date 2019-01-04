Wise finished up the 2018 regular season with 30 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games.

While Wise's numbers place him on the fantasy fringe, his sack total was surpassed only by Trey Flowers (7.5). With Flowers eligible to become a free agent this offseason, Wise's profile in the New England defense could expand next season, and in such a scenario he could emerge as an IDP option in 2019.

