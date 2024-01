Wise recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sack in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

The 29-year-old defensive lineman is now up to 4.5 sacks on the season, with 2.5 of those sacks coming in the last five weeks. Wise has appeared in 15 games for the Patriots this year, tallying 51 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, while also forcing one fumble. Expect Wise and the Patriots defense to try and end their season on a positive note against the Jets in Week 18.