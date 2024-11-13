Wise tallied two tackles (two solo), with 2.0 sacks, and a pass deflection in New England's win over the Bears on Sunday.
Wise was part of a dominant performance by the Patriots defense as a whole as he was one of seven different defenders to sack Caleb Williams. He has now racked 22 tackles (14 solo), including 5.0 sacks, across ten games played this season.
