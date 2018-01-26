Patriots' Deatrich Wise: No practice Friday
Wise (concussion) did not practice Friday.
Wise is technically listed as "out" by the Patriots at this time because league rules dictate that teams must report game statuses as if the Super Bowl was to be played this Sunday, not next. Thus, there remains the possibility for Wise to clear concussion protocol and receive the green light to play Feb. 4, but the defensive end will first need to return to practice in a full capacity for that to happen.
