Wise (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Rams, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Wise will miss his first game of the season after being unable to practice all week due to a foot injury. His absence will be a blow to New England's pass rush, as Wise had notched 3.0 sacks over his previous two contests. Eric Johnson may see more defensive snaps in Wise's stead.
