Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Practices in full
Wise (finger) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wise suffered a finger injury in Week 2's game against the Jaguars, but appears to be unhindered in practice. It seems likely that Wise will suit up against the Lions on Sunday, and not miss any time due to the injury.
