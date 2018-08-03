Wise has impressed early in training camp and could be pushing for a starting job at defensive end, the Boston Herald reports.

Adrian Clayborn was signed by the Patriots in March and is the likely starter at defensive end opposite Trey Flowers, but a continued strong camp effort from Wise could earn him a starting look. Wise totaled five sacks and 26 tackles (16 solo) in 16 games for the Patriots in 2017, while mostly serving as a rotational defensive end.