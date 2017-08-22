Play

Wise (concussion) was fully suited up for Tuesday's practice, Erik Scalavino of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 2017 fourth-round pick is competing for a backup role at defensive end, so it's a good sign that he'll have two more preseason games to earn his keep.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories