Wise (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman upgraded to limited work Friday after opening New England's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, suggesting that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. However, if Wise is sidelined due to his foot injury, Daniel Ekuale will likely serve as the Patriots' top rotational defensive end.