Wise recorded three tackles (two solo) to go along with 1.5 sacks across 23 defensive snaps in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

Wise is playing a rotational role along with Patriots' defensive line but his performance on Sunday could give the second-year pro some adding reps heading in to Week 2 as he continues to look more comfortable in the Patriots defensive schemes.

