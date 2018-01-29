Play

Wise (concussion) was present for Monday's practice, Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Wise returned to practice Saturday and his presence Monday suggests he didn't experience any setbacks in his return to the field. Although he hasn't cleared concussion protocol yet, the Patriots believe he'll do so in time for Sunday's Super Bowl, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

