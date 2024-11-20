Wise (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wise missed his first game of the season in New England's Week 11 loss to the Rams due to a foot injury, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he might be at risk of missing additional time. If the 30-year-old defensive lineman cannot upgrade to at least limited practice either Thursday or Friday, he'll likely miss his second consecutive game in the Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins.