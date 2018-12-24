Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Starts in win
Wise started at defensive end in Sunday's win over the Bills, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Wise drew the start with Adrian Clayborn a healthy scratch. Wise managed a few quarterback hurries on the day but only recorded a single tackle for his efforts. He'll figure to draw the start once again in Week 17, when the Patriots take on the Jets.
