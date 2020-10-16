Wise (personal) is not present at Friday's practice due to "non-injury related" issues, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Wise also missed Thursday's practice for non-injury reasons. The fourth-year defensive end was present at New England's facility Friday, but did not take the field during the early portion of practice. The Patriots' final injury report of the week, which is slated to be released Friday afternoon, will reveal whether Wise carries an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.