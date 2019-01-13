Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Status uncertain
Wise is still struggling with his sprained ankle and may be held out of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Chargers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Wise was expected to play but an evaluation Sunday morning went worse than expected. If he's ultimately held out look for Derek Rivers to pick up the start at right defensive end.
