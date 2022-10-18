Wise recorded three solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defense during Sunday's 38-15 win over the Browns.

Wise sacked Jacoby Brissett and forced a fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter, but he ball went out of bounds before anyone could recover. The veteran defensive end has played at least 75 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in every game this season and is in the midst of his best professional campaign. Across six appearances, Wise has already tied his career high with five sacks while adding 25 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defense.