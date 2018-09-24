Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Tallies four tackles and sack Sunday
Wise recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack in Sunday's game against the Lions.
Wise now has 2.5 sacks on the season. He saw an uptick in snaps with Trey Flowers (concussion) held out and didn't disappoint. Look for Wise to again see significant snaps if Flowers is held out or limited in Week 4 against the Dolphins.
