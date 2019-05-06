Wise has been sidelined from the Patriots' offseason program while wearing a walking boot, Andrew Callahan of Mass Live reports.

Wise battled an ankle injury for much of the end of last season, which forced him to miss the divisional round and the AFC Championship before recording five tackles in the Super Bowl win over the Rams. He's projected to be ready to go for the regular season, when he's expected to contribute unless third-round pick Chase Winovich (thumb) can eat into his snaps.