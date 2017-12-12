Wise is officially active for Monday's game against the Dolphins despite his foot injury.

Wise's only practice of the week came in a limited session Friday, so there was a real question as to whether he would be available Week 14. The 23-year-old may be relied upon for a larger role Monday with defensive end and Patriots' sack leader Trey Flowers inactive with a rib injury.

