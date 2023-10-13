Douglas (concussion) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Douglas appears to be missing his third straight practice of the week, which makes it seem unlikely that he will clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Raiders. The same is true of JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), so New England's receiving corps could be especially thin in Las Vegas. If Douglas and/or Smith-Schuster indeed can't suit up Week 6, Kayshon Boutte and Matthew Slater will be candidates to see increased targets, as will tight end Mike Gesicki.