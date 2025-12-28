Douglas (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Douglas was deemed limited on all three practice reports this week before being listed as questionable for the contest. With his active status versus New York confirmed, Douglas will have an opportunity to contribute out of the slot Sunday, while working in a New England WR corps that will be without Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen, IR). If, however, Douglas is limited at all or suffers any setbacks, rookie Efton Chism is a candidate to pick up added snaps, while Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams profile as key Week 17 targets for QB Drake Maye in the absence of Boutte and Hollins.