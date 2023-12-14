Douglas (concussion) remained limited in practice Thursday.

Douglas has missed back-to-back games, but the rookie wide receiver's limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday offer hope that he could potentially return to action Sunday against the Chiefs. Also listed as limited by the Patriots on Thursday were fellow WRs DeVante Parker (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder).