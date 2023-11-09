Douglas (ankle) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Douglas was also limited Wednesday, so unless he's listed as a full participant Friday, chances are the rookie receiver will approach Sunday's game against the Colts with an injury designation. If Douglas is available this weekend, he'll continue to be a key target in a New England receiving corps that will be without both Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (concussion) .
More News
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Team's leading receiver in Week 9•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Could take on expanded role•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Leads team with five catches•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Gets 74 scrimmage yards in return•
-
Patriots' Demario Douglas: Back in action Sunday•