Douglas (ankle) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Douglas was also limited Wednesday, so unless he's listed as a full participant Friday, chances are the rookie receiver will approach Sunday's game against the Colts with an injury designation. If Douglas is available this weekend, he'll continue to be a key target in a New England receiving corps that will be without both Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (concussion) .

