Douglas (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

After practicing in a limited fashion this week, Douglas approached the contest listed as questionable, but the 2023 sixth-rounder will be back in action following a one-game absence due to a concussion. Meanwhile, fellow WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) will remain sidelined Sunday, a context that could lead to Douglas seeing an increased role in the 1-5 Patriots' passing attack versus Buffalo. To date, the rookie has caught 10 of his 17 targets for 143 yards in five games, but he could emerge as a factor in deeper leagues with a strong Week 7 showing.