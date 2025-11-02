Douglas caught four of six targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.

Douglas scored a 16-yard touchdown on New England's first drive and broke free for a 58-yard gain in the second quarter. He accounted for 100 of Drake Maye's 259 passing yards, while no Patriots teammate had more than 51 receiving yards. Douglas should remain involved out of the slot in Week 10 against the Buccaneers after setting season highs Sunday in both catches and receiving yards.