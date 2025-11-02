Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Best game of season in Week 9 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas caught four of six targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.
Douglas scored a 16-yard touchdown on New England's first drive and broke free for a 58-yard gain in the second quarter. He accounted for 100 of Drake Maye's 259 passing yards, while no Patriots teammate had more than 51 receiving yards. Douglas should remain involved out of the slot in Week 10 against the Buccaneers after setting season highs Sunday in both catches and receiving yards.
More News
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: One catch versus Browns•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Three catches versus Titans•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Hauls in long TD in Week 6 win•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Two catches versus Bills•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Decreased workload in Week 4•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Two catches Sunday•