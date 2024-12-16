Douglas hauled in all three of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 loss to Arizona.

Douglas came out of New England's bye week in good health and rewarded deep-league managers with his second touchdown of the season. The sophomore starter has quietly provided value for those in PPR formats with a 55-508-2 receiving line through 14 games. With his ankle injury in the rearview mirror, Douglas remains serviceable to those in the aforementioned formats against the Bills next Sunday.