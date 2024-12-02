Douglas logged 45 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, en route to catching all four of his targets in the contest for 20 yards.

Douglas approached the contest listed as questionable, but played through the ankle issue that had limited him at practice. With the Patriots on bye in Week 14, Douglas may be able to avoid the team's Week 15 injury report. Either way, he figures to maintain enough volume down the stretch to merit lineup attention in PPR formats.