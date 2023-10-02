Douglas logged 18 of a possible 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Douglas was out-snapped in the contest by DeVante Parker (45), Kendrick Bourne (29) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (26), while catching two of his three targets for 45 yards, including a 42-yarder. As the No. 4 option in the Patriots' WR pecking order, Douglas is off the fantasy radar, but that could change down the road if the 2023 sixth-rounder garners added playing time as the season rolls along.