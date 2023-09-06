Douglas (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Week 1 against Philadelphia.

The rookie sixth-round pick was one of New England's summer standouts and now figures to begin his career somewhere between third and fifth in the pecking order at wide receiver (probably fourth/fifth). Even if he's a backup initially, Douglas could get his shot in a top-three role soon enough given that New England's trio of veteran WRs -- JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne -- is neither formidable nor reliable.