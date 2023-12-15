Coach Bill Belichick said Friday that Douglas (concussion) has cleared the NFL's protocol and "should be available" Sunday versus the Chiefs, Mike Kadlick of 93.7 WEEI Boston reports.

Douglas has missed two games while progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol, but barring any setbacks it looks like the wideout will be available Week 15. A rookie sixth-round pick, Douglas has drawn 38 targets in his last five appearances and is averaging 53.4 receiving yards per game in that span. That puts him on the fantasy radar as a potential flex option, though Kansas City's secondary represents a tough matchup.