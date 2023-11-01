The Patriots are expected to lean more heavily on Douglas in the passing attack in the coming weeks after Kendrick Bourne (knee) sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

In Week 8, Douglas led the team's wide receivers in snaps (41) and caught a season-high five passes on seven targets for 25 yards. With Bourne on injured reserve and DeVante Parker in the NFL's concussion protocol, Douglas will likely be busy Sunday against the Commanders. If Parker is sidelined, JuJu Smith-Schuster and possibly Tyquan Thornton could also be in store for expanded roles in the team's thinned-out receiver ranks. The season-long absence of Bourne should enable Douglas to maintain steady volume moving forward, making him particularly interesting in PPR formats.