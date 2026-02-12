Douglas caught 31 of 46 targets for 447 yards and three touchdowns while logging seven carries for 21 yards over 17 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Douglas garnered only 288 total offensive snaps, which was 186 fewer than his previous low (474) from his rookie campaign in 2023. As a result of the smaller workload, the wide receiver recorded the fewest receptions and receiving yards of his three-year career with New England. With Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and 2025 third-rounder Kyle Williams all under contract at wide receiver for next season, Douglas will enter 2026 on an expiring deal with limited upside.