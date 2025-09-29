Douglas was on the field for eight of a possible 49 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-13 win over the Panthers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

In the process, the slot receiver didn't record a target, with Reiss noting that Douglas' dip in playing time corresponded with Stefon Diggs' snap share increasing Sunday. Though there will be weeks where Douglas is more involved in the offense, be it via game plan or game flow, his 5/13/1 receiving line (on 13 targets) through four games has him off the fantasy lineup radar for now.