Douglas has been the Patriots' most consistent receiver in training camp thus far, according to Paul Perillo of the team's official site.

Perillo notes that the third-year pro -- who logged 66 catches on 87 targets for 621 yards and three TDs in 17 regular-season games in 2024 -- has been "making multiple catches each day and showing some development as a route runner, particularly against zones." With Josh McDaniels having been named the Patriots offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 campaign, Douglas has an opportunity to make his mark in PPR formats, while working in an offensive system that tends to rely on its top slot receiver. In addition to Douglas' strong showing, projected No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs continues to look sharp as he bounces back from a knee injury. The duo thus appears poised to play a key role in the Patriots passing game, while WR targets that don't go their way are still up for grabs, with a handful of contenders competing for depth slotting and roster spots as the preseason rolls along.