Douglas (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wednesday's practice report confirms that Douglas is dealing with a concussion after being removed from this past Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Saints due to a head injury. Douglas will have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to play Sunday in Vegas.
