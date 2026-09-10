Douglas secured five of seven targets for 20 yards in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Douglas finished tied with Rhamondre Stevenson for the team lead in receptions while also setting the pace in targets for the Patriots on the night. The speedy fourth-year pro's elevated role seemed to be largely the byproduct of A.J. Brown's exit from the game on the first possession of the second half due to an ankle injury, which underscores the fact Douglas' week-to-week production is likely to remain volatile over the course of the season. However, if Brown, who Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports left the locker room wearing a walking boot Wednesday, misses any time, Douglas would be in line for additional snaps and targets.